This Old House Visits Village Artist Market

The newly opened Village Artist Market in Historic Biltmore Village recently welcomed the crew of the PBS television series This Old House during filming for its special season, Carolina Comeback.

Village Artist Market was created in direct response to the devastation of Hurricane Helene, which destroyed hundreds of artist studios across Western North Carolina. The market is home to more than 40 local-only artists and provides a permanent space for creators who lost their studios and livelihoods in the flooding. The market showcases a wide range of handcrafted work—from fine art and jewelry to textiles, ceramics, woodwork, metalwork, and more—all made by Western North Carolina artists.

In a moving act of generosity and solidarity, artists from the Village Artist Market donated original and print artwork to all five families whose homes were rebuilt and featured in the currently airing This Old House – Carolina Comeback series. Each homeowner chose pieces that they were most drawn to as part of their homecoming celebration.

“Our artists lost so much in Helene, but their first instinct was still to give,” said the market’s founder. “Donating art to these families was a way of honoring resilience, rebuilding, and the shared experience of starting over.”

The segment featuring the Village Artist Market visit is airing on PBS as part of the ongoing This Old House season.

Village Artist Market is located at 32 All Souls Crescent in Asheville’s Biltmore Village. For more information, visit VillageArtistMarket.com.