Toe River Arts Hosts “Think BIG Prints” Exhibition

Toe River Arts announces the opening of Think BIG Prints, an exhibition of works by BIG INK artists, in the upstairs ARC Gallery at its Spruce Pine location September 11 through October 24. The exhibit will be open Tuesday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can also be viewed at ToeRiverArts.org.

Think BIG Prints, curated by Community Outreach Coordinator Melanie Finlayson and Exhibition Manager Kathryn Andree, features features 37 artists from around the United States, including 10 from North Carolina. The exhibit is in conjunction with a printmaking workshop set for October 23 and 24 in the ARC Gallery. While visitors will not be allowed to view the printing in person, the workshop will be streamed on Instagram Live by BIG INK @biginkprints. Twenty local artists and students will collaborate to carve woodblocks to be printed on BIG INK’s “The Big Tuna,” their large-scale, traveling printing press.

This exhibition and workshop is made possible in part by support from the Blumenthal Foundation. Information about BIG INK can be found at BigInk.org. Please contact Community Outreach Coordinator Melanie Finlayson at melanie@toeriverarts.org for more information.