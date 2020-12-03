Winter Wonderland Returns to the Grove Arcade

Grove Arcade announces the return of its annual Winter Wonderland holiday celebration, which has been a tradition celebrated since 2006. The Arcade is transformed into a wreath-bedecked winter paradise showcasing Asheville’s local craftspeople, restaurants and retailers. The building is adorned with scents of pine and holly, holiday music, and beautiful festive décor warming the historic architecture of the Grove Arcade halls.

Visitors can tour this one-of-a-kind, stunning art deco gem and enjoy handcrafted local gifts, holiday-themed beverages and specials being offered by local businesses through January 4 Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year also marks the debut of Live at Grove Arcade, a live streamed webcast highlighting the creative artists, chefs, retailers, designers, collectors and service providers who make the Grove Arcade one of Asheville’s most eclectic shopping and dining destinations.

With community in mind, and in effort to give back through the holiday season, the Grove Arcade will also host a local MANNA FoodBank food drive. Drop-off barrels will be placed around the Arcade and will be collected and distributed by MANNA to help during these uncertain times.

Also, for the enjoyment and safety of everyone, Grove Arcade will be taking appropriate COVID-19 precautions during Winter Wonderland. All visitors and employees will be required to follow the CDC’s health recommendations, including social distancing and mask wearing. This includes not hosting the gingerbread house display this year, it will return in 2021.

For more information, or to share your experience visit GroveArcade.com, info@grovearcade.com, and #ShareWinterWonder (Instagram).