In Bloom: Live Forever Sedum

By Suzanne Wodek

Sedum telephioides is our native sedum in the stonecrop family. Common names include Allegheny stonecrop and Live Forever. Like the tall hybrid, this sedum has fleshy clumps of tooth-edged, paddle-like leaves with pale pink flowers on heads that are smaller than those of the hybrids. With an upright growth habit it can grow from eight inches to two feet. It fares best when planted in full sun.

If you are looking for something drought-tolerant, this sedum will make a great addition to your garden. Although tough and vigorous, Live Forever is not invasive and outperforms most other plants in a fall garden. These plants also provide winter interest since they can be overwintered in most planters, provided there is ample drainage. They will emerge from dormancy in early to mid-spring. If you want to lure more wildlife to your garden, sedums are a rich nectar source and a great choice to attract butterflies, hoverflies, lace-wings and ladybugs. What’s more, they are very easy to propagate. Place a two- to three-inch cutting into compost or soil. Within six weeks your cutting should have roots.

Upcoming Events at Asheville Botanical Gardens

Fall Plant and Rummage Sale

Saturday, September 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Botanical Gardens and numerous local plant vendors will offer a wide variety of trees, shrubs and flowers for fall planting. BGA members will get a 10 percent discount on BGA-grown plants sold at the gazebo. As always, this event will take place rain or shine. The Botanical Gardens receives no city, state or federal funds. Instead, funding is received exclusively through memberships, donations, gift shop sales and the fall and spring plant sales. Free admission and parking on-site or nearby. Coffee and baked goods for sale in morning. Hamburgers, veggie burgers, hot dogs, water and soft drinks for sale mid-day. All proceeds benefit the Gardens.

Native Plant Gardening in Small Gardens and Containers with Dr. Lisa Wagner

Sunday, September 30, 2–4 p.m.

Many of our native species are well suited to small spaces, allowing you to create natural garden vignettes in decorative containers, by entrances or around mailboxes. Slow-growing shrubs and compact perennials are easiest to use, but larger growing natives are also suitable when used in annual or short-term plantings. Combining plants in small spaces doesn’t have to be complicated, and using nature’s inspiration can create pleasing naturalistic designs. Join Dr. Wagner to learn about her favorite natives and design strategies for small gardens and containers.

Educational programs are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Participants must pre-register and pre-pay for classes by calling 828.252.5190.

The Botanical Gardens, located at 151 W. T. Weaver Boulevard, is a nonprofit organization housing a collection of plants native to the Southern Appalachian Mountains. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated and memberships are encouraged. Check the website ashevillebotanicalgarden.org for a variety of education programs.