District Wine Bar Hosts Girls Gone Wine

Girls Gone Wine, a new monthly benefit at the District Wine Bar, kicks off on Wednesday, September 11, from 6–8 p.m. The events, which will be held on the second Wednesday of each month, benefit and highlight the work of area nonprofits focused primarily on women and women’s issues. A percentage of food and beverage sales on this inaugural evening will be donated to Helpmate, an organization providing services to victims of domestic violence in Buncombe County since 1980.

“We’ll host other events throughout the year that will highlight various nonprofits from across the greater Asheville and Buncombe County areas,” says Lauri Nichols, owner of District Wine Bar. The idea came to fruition “over a glass of wine, of course,” she says. “We want to shine a light on the mission and needs of nonprofits doing great work, raise a little cash and have a fun time in the process.”

Representatives of Helpmate will be present to share information about the organization, upcoming events and volunteer information. In addition Minx Boutique, Vagabond Trader, Scout AVL and Looks by LB will offer on-site pop-up shops. Donation opportunities will be available and one lucky donor will be awarded a custom pillow from The Artful Chair.

“The community has been incredibly supportive since we opened our doors,” Nichols says. “We wanted a way to show our gratitude and pay it forward.”

The District Wine Bar is located at 37 Paynes Way in Asheville’s River Arts District. To learn more, visit DistrictWineBar.com, or connect on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @districtwinebar.