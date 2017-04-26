Flat Rock: A Garden of Quilts

The Western North Carolina Quilters Guild will host a two-day juried quilt show at the Bonclarken Conference Center on Friday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This year’s show features beautiful handmade quilts, both for the bed and also as art for the wall,” says Didi Salvatierra, docent tour leader. “We are also offering docent tours to small groups on Friday and Saturday. We encourage visitors to learn about quilt styles and quilting techniques with a guide to point out special features throughout the show.”

Over 100 uniquely crafted quilts from across the mountain region will be on display. Scott Murkin, a certified quilt judge, will head the event and judge the show. Guests can purchase tickets to win the Guild’s raffle quilt, titled Blooming Stars, made by guild members and quilted by Sheridan Kay Quilting.

“The Western North Carolina Quilters Guild is so excited to be holding this quilt show at Bonclarken,” says Kay Thomas, Quilters Guild co-chair. “Our show features the best of Hendersonville and Brevard quilting, encompassing all styles from traditional to contemporary.”

The Quilters Show has celebrated the art of quilting in the region since 1982. Quilts will be on display, and there will also be several arts and crafts vendors, a boutique shop and a variety of foods available during the event.

The Bonclarken Conference Center is located at 500 Pine Drive in Flat Rock. Admission is $5 and parking is free. For more information, visit westernncquilters. org or email didi@didiquilts.com.