Black Mountain’s Garden Show and Sale Returns

The 13th annual Black Mountain Beautification Committee (BMBC) Garden Show and Sale will be held Saturday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Black Mountain. The highly anticipated event includes workshops and demonstrations, sales of gardening supplies and 22 vendors of plants, trees and shrubs.

This is the seventh year that the sale has been held on the grounds of the historic Monte Vista Hotel, which will provide food for the event. “The ambiance enhances the enjoyment of those who have come to purchase plants,” says Libba Fairleigh, BMBC member. To add to the serenity, artists from the Swannanoa Valley Fine Arts League will be plein air painting.

Program topics include the planting of everlasting gardens, tree growth and attracting pollinators and beneficial insects. Buncombe County Master Gardeners and the Black Mountain Urban Forestry Commission will be available to answer questions and vendors, too, welcome the chance to share their knowledge.

“This sale offers the purchaser the opportunity to purchase a multitude of different plants from different growers,” Fairleigh says. Available are trees, shrubs, annuals, perennials, herbs and native plants. BMBC members will provide customer service by carrying purchased plants to a pick-up site in front of the hotel.

The Clothesline Sale offers services and specialty items. “Members of the committee donate their time and talents and, for a fee, the residents of town can take advantage of great services,” Fairleigh says. Offerings include an Oktoberfest basket, weeding service and installation of a bluebird house.

Rainbow Recycling’s collection booth is one of the most popular spots each year. “The residents of Black Mountain are very green conscious and this provides a tangible way to help the environment,” says Fairleigh. People save their pots, trays and containers throughout the year, she adds, to bring back for recycling.

Proceeds from the sale go toward BMBC’s year-round projects throughout town, which include litter cleaning, public gardening, container planting and decorating the town square for fall and winter holidays.

To learn more, visit blackmountainbeautification.org. The event will be held rain or shine.