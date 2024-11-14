4th Annual Lucy Clark Gallery Jewelry Trunk Show to Benefit Brevard Music Center

The Lucy Clark Gallery and Studio in Brevard presents its 4th annual Jewelry Trunk Show on Friday and Saturday, November 22 and 23. The show opens to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday and features work by seven of the gallery’s jewelry designers, all of whom will be present at the show to meet visitors. The show will also feature clothing and accessories from Curated Consignment to pair with the work of the jewelers.

Participating metalsmith Abilene Sky creates bolo ties, necklaces, rings, hat bands and cuffs using copper, sterling silver, brass and high-quality turquoise. “My art is an acknowledgement to my Chiricahua Apache heritage and my sensitivity as an energy healer,” she says. “Each one of my handmade pieces is inspired by nature and the Native Spirit, out of love and gratitude.”

The gallery will host a private, invitation-only reception on November 22, during which ten percent of sales will benefit the Brevard Music Center. “I am thrilled to be able to partner with Brevard Music Center for the second year in a row,” says gallery owner and jewelry artist Lucy Clark. “Their dedication to the arts in the Brevard community is something to be proud of, and I wanted to play a small part in their scholarship fundraising efforts.”

The Lucy Clark Gallery and Studio is located at 51 West Main Street in downtown Brevard and represents 45 local, regional and nationally recognized artists in a wide range of media. For more information, call 828.884.5151 or visit LucyClarkGallery.com.