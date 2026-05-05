Shop Talk: Kevin Andrew

Before pursuing art full-time, Kevin Andrew earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in Civil Engineering, worked in corporate America and exited a successful entrepreneurial business. “I followed the ‘right path’ for many years before questioning it,” he says. “I now paint abstract artwork full time with the intention to find my self. This is the most authentic I have ever felt in my lifetime.”

After reading Julia Cameron’s The Artist’s Way, the doors opened for Andrew to launch his studio and gallery in the River Arts District. KEVIN ANDREW GALLERY + STUDIO showcases his work alongside Shela Anmuth, Christy Vonderlack, Heather Clements and Bridget Benton. “They are a powerhouse crew of talented artists with gorgeous and innovative artwork,” he says. “Our mission is to provide a professional and authentic experience for collectors to add art to their spaces comfortably.”

KEVIN ANDREW GALLERY + STUDIO is located at 109 Roberts Street in the Phil Mechanic building next to The Radical Hotel in Asheville. For more information, call 828.351.9690 or find @kevinandrew.art on Instagram and Kevin Andrew Abstract Artist on Facebook.