Visit the RAD in March for Exhibits and More

River Arts District (RAD) artists have a busy month planned with exhibitions, special sales, classes, the Asheville Fringe Arts Festival and, of course, Second Saturday on March 9. With hundreds of artists creating and displaying work within the mile-long district, visitors will find art in a range of mediums, styles and price points.

Julieta Fumberg’s solo show Of Chaos and Peace: beauty in both opens Friday, March 1, and continues through May 5 at Pink Dog Gallery. An opening reception will be held on Second Saturday from 5–7 p.m. “The gallery will be filled with my bigger paintings, all on display, as well as my studio space,” Fumberg says. “My paintings are full of color and contrast, abstraction and feeling.” She loves sharing her work, she says, adding, “I believe all artists are a vessel to the magical world, and with their talents they bring that magic to this reality.”

At 362 Depot Studios, an opening for Dee Santorini’s exhibit Color My World will be held on Second Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show runs through March and may be viewed daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year’s River Arts District Artists’ (RADA’s) theme, “Who am I? Who are we?”, prompted the artists of Trackside Studios to organize the exhibition Introductions Please in the building’s new inner stairway gallery. Artists showing work include Pat Abrams, Debbie Burton, Mike Floyd, Nancy Moore and Barb Perez. An opening reception will be held on March 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the exhibit runs through April 12.

“Offering alternative perspectives on the world and different interpretations on everything from the marvelous to the mundane, this group show provides a platform for both new and long-time Trackside artists to engage the audience in a dialogue about how introductions shape our experience,” says Abrams.

Art Garden AVL artists are also embracing the RADA theme with an Introductions Please group exhibition that runs throughout March. An opening reception will be held in the Canopy Garden on Second Saturday from 4–6 p.m. Participating artists include Annie Kyla Bennett, Jack Henry and Dillon Endico.

At Curve Studios, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be an unveiling of Maria Andrade’s new Oaxacan-inspired hot chocolate vessels, with hot chocolate tastings and chocolate bars available for sale. Throwing demos will be held throughout the day.

The Second Story Potters, of Riverview Station, is having its annual Seconds Sale beginning on Second Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and lasting daily through March 17. “We will have a wide variety of pottery available from all eight of our artists—both functional work and Raku creations—all at prices marked to sell,” says Barbara Hebert. “Events like this bring people together and offer the opportunity for still-beautiful pieces to find a new home.”

Additional March events include Odyssey Gallery of Ceramic Arts’ Seconds Sale (story p. 64) on March 9; Asheville Fringe Arts Festival at Art Garden AVL Sunday, March 17, through Saturday, March 23; and Color Magick Tie-Dye Class with The Moth Queen on Tuesday, March 19, from 6–8 p.m. (Purchase tickets at TheMothQueen.com, with special prices for BIPOC individuals.)

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com.