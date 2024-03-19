Learn from Artist Cynthia Llanes in Her New River Arts District Gallery & Studio

Artist Cynthia Llanes has opened Cynthia Llanes Fine Art Gallery & Studio in the River Arts District, where she will paint, welcome visitors and host art workshops. “The decision to open my own gallery and studio didn’t come overnight,” she says. “It was born out of a deep-seated drive to create a space where creativity knows no bounds, where art lovers and artmakers alike can celebrate and enjoy the beauty of expression. Having this physical space provides me a great sense of freedom not only in consistently creating new bodies of work but it also motivates me to explore several opportunities to connect to our community.”

Llanes works in a variety of media, including acrylic, oil, watercolor, pastel, and mixed media, and her workshops will reflect that diversity. Upcoming classes include The Exciting World of Acrylic Painting on April 20, Children’s Art: In Their Own Words on April 27, Loving Mixed Media on May 18 and Experimental Painting: Just do it! on May 26.

“It is my hope that Cynthia Llanes Fine Art Gallery & Studio will somehow serve as an inspiration for art lovers, aspiring artists and for those who seek solace in the beauty of creation,” says Llanes. “My gallery has become a sanctuary to me. May it be the same for those who visit this space.”

Cynthia Llanes Fine Art Gallery & Studio is located in Studio 324 on the second floor of Riverview Station, 191 Lyman Street, Asheville. For class inquiries or commission appointments, email artstudioplace@gmail.com. To learn more, visit CynthiaLlanesArtist.com.