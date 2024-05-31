An Emergence at Trackside Studios

New life emerges in gardens, forests and streams as we leave winter’s dormancy. Creators, too, wax and wane between fallow and productive times. An Emergence explores this part of the natural cycle through the art of Deborah Kolp, Li Newton, Lanie McKeever, John Diamond-Nigh and Nancy Moore.

Self-doubt, grief, wondering whether emergence is even possible, opening the heart and deeply exploring one’s identity compelled the works displayed at Trackside Studios Stairway Gallery Saturday, June 8, through July 11. An artists’ reception will be held on June 8, from 2–6 p.m. Artists will demonstrate throughout the day, and refreshments will be served.

Kolp’s work reflects her belief that “we are a sacrament of internal and invisible realities,” while Diamond-Nigh says that his “use of gold asks how even the smallest heresies of beauty may emerge against chaos.”

Giving time and attention to these internal and external realities invites an emergence of art that may be transcendent, evocative, personally intimate or heretical. Ultimately, these works invite us to seek what we may wish to emerge in our own lives.

Trackside Studios features the work of more than 60 artists, and offers classes at all levels in a variety of media. Visit the gallery’s website to learn more and to register.

Trackside Studios is located at 375 Depot Street, in Asheville’s River Arts District. Hours are daily from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and by appointment. Learn more at TracksideStudios.com or call 828.545.2904.