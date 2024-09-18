Black Mountain’s Sidewalks Get Artistic Upgrade

By Emma Castleberry

The Black Mountain Center for the Arts (BMCA) will host its annual community chalk drawing contest, Chalk the Walk, on Saturday, September 28. A $5 entry fee provides contestants with a large bag of colorful chalk and a 3’ by 3’ sidewalk square in downtown Black Mountain where they are free to unleash their creativity. “The weather is usually beautiful in Black Mountain in September and it’s nice to be outside getting creative together,” says BMCA executive director Lori Cozzi. “As far as I know this is the only opportunity for folks to make art together in our town, and they really seem to enjoy it.”

The event was started in 2019 by the Black Mountain Greenways Committee as a way to encourage people to get out and use the town’s greenways. BMCA was invited to collaborate on the event in 2021 and then started hostin g it independently in 2023. Pearl Shirley has brought her three children, ages 8, 10 and 12, to participate in the event for several years. “This event is becoming a family tradition,” she says. “We like being out in the public space doing something we love. We first started participating to support the local greenways, and have enjoyed decorating all around town ever since then.”

Shirley’s children saved their chalk from last year’s Chalk the Walk to practice for this year’s event. “My children love creating art at home,” says Shirley, “but there is a different sense of urgency when they’re working on a timer and with an audience. Everyone is positive and I notice my kids are encouraging of younger children.” Shirley also mentioned that her children were proud to bring family members and friends to see their artwork in the days after Chalk the Walk.

There are four categories in the contest: Children, Teens, Adults and a Group/Team category that can include members of any age. Advance registration is recommended and there will be a limited number of same-day registrations available on the day of the event. Drawing begins at 9 a.m. and the contest concludes at 11 a.m., which is when judging begins. “We don’t put any restrictions on subject matter except that it needs to be family-friendly, so the sky’s the limit on what our participants choose to create,” says Cozzi. “It’s really fun to see what people come up with and, honestly, each year the drawings get more and more impressive.”

BMCA is located at 225 West State Street in Black Mountain. For more information or to register, visit BlackMountainArts.org or call 828.669.0930.