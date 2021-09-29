74th Annual Craft Fair Returns to Downtown Asheville

By Emma Castleberry

The Southern Highland Craft Guild will host the 74th annual fall edition of its Craft Fair in Asheville at Harrah’s Cherokee Center from Thursday, October 14, through Sunday, October 17. Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Artisans with both contemporary and traditional work in clay, wood, metal, glass, fiber, natural materials, paper, leather, mixed media and jewelry will line the arena and concourse level of the center. The stage will feature mountain music throughout the weekend. Additionally, some Guild members will be demonstrating their craft outside. Stone carver Collene Karcher will be using a hammer and chisel to carve letters into slate and marble. “This is the old-timey way of carving letters,” she says. “When we visit old graveyards in these mountains, one can still spy old gravestones carved in this manner—a tap at a time rather than the modern method of sandblasting.”

While Harrah’s Cherokee Center is quite different from the site of the original 1948 Craft Fair on the lawns of Arrowmont School of Arts & Crafts, the spirit of the event remains the same. “I think attending the craft fair of the second oldest guild in the country helps promote a sense of continuity and place,” says Karcher. “The world keeps a-spinnin’, and viewing local artisans producing heirloom quality crafts is a lovely way to spend an afternoon or morning.”

For more information, visit CraftGuild.org/craftfair or call 828.298.7928. Admission is $10 and children 12 and under attend for free.