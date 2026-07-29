Come and Meet Jean Greeson’s Charming Sculptures at Number 7 Arts in Brevard

Number 7 Arts, in Brevard, welcomes ceramic artist Jean Greeson as a new member of the cooperative. Greeson’s colorful, imaginative pieces add a touch of playfulness to the work of the more than 25 other artists whose work in a range of mediums is displayed at the gallery.

A Kansas City native, Greeson retired from interior design and now sculpts in her Hendersonville studio nearly every day. She is mostly self-taught as an artist. “My ideas come from a photo or a drawing I might see, or an animal doing something that sets my mind off into what else they could be doing or even wearing,” Greeson says. “I sculpt with paper, clay, glazes and, sometimes, found objects.”

She hopes that her creations engage the imaginations of those who view them. “The first time I saw Jean Greeson’s ceramic work, I definitely wanted to meet this wonderful artist,” says Laurie Davis, a fellow artist at Number 7 Arts. “Her whimsical works are filled with humor, delightful color and sweet animals that charm the viewer.”

Greeson grew up as the daughter of a Hallmark Cards executive and, as a child, was provided many avenues for creativity. She currently serves on the board of Henderson County’s Blue Ridge Humane Society, and animals and pets inspire her in a humanitarian way as well as artistically.

“I love it when I watch people discover my work and listen to them laughing and pointing out the goofy details of my critters,” she says. “I have even seen a few start to cry a bit as a piece reminds them of a little friend of theirs. If people really respond to my work, I often think it’s because the critter connects with their heart. Those are the moments when I am most proud of my work, when it opens people up to their gentler feelings.”

She lets her creative mind and imagination go hand in hand as she works on a piece. “Sometimes I start a piece with a definite vision, but sometimes I just love an animal and sculpt the head on a generic body, evaluate him and decide then what he might be wearing and doing,” she says. “I bought an old telephone at a flea market, and had it sitting out for two years, trying to figure out what to do with it. Then, one day I looked at it, and in my mind I saw a family of birds lined up sitting on the receiver, chattering and looking around. It turned out to be one of my most fun pieces, Party Line Tweeters.”

Number 7 Arts is located at 2 West Main Street in downtown Brevard. To learn more, visit Number7Arts.org.