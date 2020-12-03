A Couple’s Joint Show at FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk

Woolworth Walk will feature local artists Chris Curtis and Whitney Fairhurst-Curtis in the FW Gallery for the month of December. The couple has been together for eight years and is excited to show their work together for the first time. “We chose to do our own separate pieces and include work we made together so people can see our individual styles and how they accompany each other,” says Fairhurst-Curtis, who makes androgynous dolls that offer a social commentary on topics like gender roles and censorship. “We’ve always created art side by side at home, so it’s really fun to combine our different styles.”

Curtis has a BFA from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he developed his unique style of photo-realistic drawings. Fairhurst-Curtis also earned a BFA from Academy of Art University and she met Curtis while working at an art supply store in downtown San Francisco. “Though our work is very different, I feel like they belong together in some strange way,” says Curtis. “Together our work is surreal and whimsical, giving people something unique to experience within a gallery. We have a couple of pieces we worked on together that showcase how seamlessly our work can blend together without feeling out of place.”

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street. Hours are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit WoolworthWalk.com.