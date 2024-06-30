A Dance with Color & Light at Twigs and Leaves Gallery

Twigs & Leaves Gallery in downtown Waynesville will host a special event at the gallery on Friday, July 5, during Art After Dark. From 6–9 p.m., painter Jo Ridge Kelley will demonstrate the creation of an oil painting during the opening of her new body of work, A Dance with Color & Light: Hummingbirds, Florals, and Smoky Mountain Grandeur, on display at Twigs & Leaves Gallery through July. The event will also feature snacks, beverages and live music.

“I created this body of work while observing and painting outdoors in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, along the Blue Ridge Parkway and in the backyard flower gardens with hummingbirds swirling around me,” Kelley says. “Light and color in the natural landscape inspire me every day and influence my daily paintings.”

Kelley worked in watercolor for almost 20 years before shifting to oils about 16 years ago. “I adore the lushness and gloss of pure oil pigments,” she says. “I love the thick and thin passages of brushstrokes and palette knife work. Studying past and living masters of traditional oil painting inspires me to pursue my love of capturing the environment around me.”

Twigs & Leaves Gallery is located at 8 North Main Street, Waynesville. Learn more at TwigsAndLeaves.com.