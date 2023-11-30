A Few of Our Favorite Things at American Folk Art

American Folk Art & Framing (AFA) presents its annual end-of-the-year celebration show, A Few of Our Favorite Things, running through Saturday, December 30. A reception will be held Friday, December 1, from 5–8 p.m.

“Whether you are looking to add to your own collection, or giving the gift of art this season, there are so many exciting pieces in this year’s show,” says AFA owner Julia Mills. In addition, new work will be arriving throughout the show, which features artists creating in the mediums of woodblock prints, pottery, pencil drawings, paintings and sculptural assemblages.

As a new addition this year, Stacy Lambert, known for his brightly painted and humorous story jugs, will present several pencil drawings that take inspiration from sources including pop culture and mythology and portray the same characteristic sense of humor shown in his pottery.

He finds that the shorter days of winter lend themselves to more indoor creativity. “I like to draw during the evenings, to wind down,” Lambert says.

“The drawings and pottery have lots of details, so that’s the common thing.” Lambert has shown his work with AFA for more than 20 years and appreciates the gallery’s long-time promotion of folk art and artists.

“In keeping with our yearly tradition, we will also have a selection of unique tree ornaments to choose from,” says Mills, “miniature face jugs from Wayne Hewell and Vicki Miller, hand-carved and painted ‘critter’ ornaments from Kentucky sculptors Lonnie and Twyla Money, and seasonal vignette paintings from Liz Sullivan, just the right size to hang from your garlands and greenery.”

Other gallery artists participating in the show are Kent Ambler, Michael Banks, Chad Brown, Cornbread, Kim Ellington, Peter Loose and Buddy Snipe.

American Folk Art & Framing is located at 64 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit AmeriFolk.com or call 828.281.2134.