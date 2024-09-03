A Quartet of Exhibitions with Interpretive Themes Comes to Blue Spiral 1 in September

By Hannah Van Vlack

Blue Spiral 1 has four new exhibitions arriving on Friday, September 6, with an opening reception to be held from 5–7 p.m. The Main Level Gallery will display Common Thread with the Lower Level Gallery holding Portraits, Small Format Gallery showcasing Vicki Essig: Quietude, and Showcase Gallery exhibiting Andréa Keys Connell and Duy Huynh. All exhibitions are located in Blue Spiral 1’s location in downtown Asheville.

Common Thread takes the work of 20 artists whose works are united by the same medium: fiber. Some employ traditional techniques such as weaving, quilting and embroidery while others stretch the bounds of fiber with basketry and sculpture. “My quiltmaking blends elements of painting, drawing and sculpture,” says artist Casey Engel. “By dyeing and manipulating fabric, I transform ordinary, functional textiles, such as clothing, feed sacks and bedsheets, into intricate wall pieces. For me, creating art is an exercise in trust; I approach each piece without rigid plans, allowing intuition, process and the materials to guide me.” Engel highly values Common Thread and every work displayed in it: “It’s the kind of exhibition I would travel to see,” she says.

Portraits unites artists in a similar way, through their common subject matter. Portraiture has deep roots in art history, and these 16 artists extend and expand upon the tradition. “My models are sometimes professionals, often friends and occasionally even strangers,” says artist Tamie Beldue. “They pose for me in my studio, where they may feel foreign and uncomfortable, or in their own home, where they are intimately enfolded by their familiar surroundings. Subtle, nonverbal clues, like ease or unease and independent thoughts and feelings, are what I search for as I work.” This group exhibition will allow each artist’s approach and the diverse outcomes, from traditional portraiture to contemporary interpretations, to interact in a captivating way.

The remaining exhibitions both showcase intriguing themes and practices. Vicki Essig is a silk weaver that creates her own material by raising and harvesting from her own silkworms. She incorporates natural materials in her work like branches and petals, characterizing it to reflect an intimate relationship with nature.

Ceramist Andréa Keys Connell and painter Duy Huynh both engage with the concept of narrative to explore how stories and meanings can resonate collectively, creating the perfect pairing. Connell views figurines and monuments as a language to explore themes like motherhood and joy. Huynh is intrigued by the ambiguity of words and phrases, exploring the complexities of language as a non-native English speaker and incorporating symbols, puns and metaphors into his work.

Each seemingly simple idea at the base of each exhibition—medium, subject matter or inspiration—allows visitors to approach something familiar and explore new, unique interpretations from the artists.

Blue Spiral 1 is located at 38 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. For more information, visit BlueSpiral1.com or call 828.251.0202. Hannah Van Vlack is a senior at Western Carolina University studying Writing and Editing in Professional Environments and Music.