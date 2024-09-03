A Soaring Exhibition of Modern Realism: Wings at Asheville Gallery of Art

Asheville Gallery of Art (AGA) will highlight the work of Christine Schlageter in Wings, a collection of her works in modern realism. Schlageter’s paintings of flying creatures extend onto the frames, creating an illusion of continuity between her art and the tactile world. The exhibition is a celebration of the natural world, transforming ordinary moments of flight into extraordinary expressions of beauty and freedom.

Schlageter says that her chosen medium of acrylics make it easy to try new things. “Acrylics let me experiment with my art in a way that I can make them look like watercolor or oils,” she says. “In this show, I feature mostly birds and their amazing colorful plumage that helps them soar into the skies. Since I have been painting a lot of flying creatures lately, I thought that ‘Wings’ might be the perfect name for this exhibit.”

Schlageter was trained as a professional portrait photographer in Germany before moving to Asheville in 1971. “As a professional portrait photographer, I like to experiment with light and shadows on my subjects,” she says. “Getting the expression right in their faces and concentrating on their eyes to express their feelings of the moment.” She carries that focus and attention to detail into her acrylic paintings and the entire body of work on display at AGA this September.

There will be a public opening reception for Wings on Friday, September 6, from 5–7:30 p.m. at the gallery.

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.