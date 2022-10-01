A Spooky October Show at Woolworth Walk

Christopher Charles Curtis and Whitney Fairhurst-Curtis will be highlighted in the FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk this October. There will be a reception for their show at the gallery on Friday, October 7.

Fairhurst-Curtis is primarily a doll maker, which adds a three-dimensional aspect to Curtis’ drawings. The couple were both artists before they met in 2013, but their mutual interest in art has resulted in a number of collaborations. “Though our works are entirely different media,” says Fairhurst-Curtis, “I feel like they have a common thread, something I haven’t really been able to figure out. It’s like they’re a part of the same universe but they never cross paths. It’s also just really nice to see our work together somewhere other than our studio.”

Their unusual style is well-suited to October with the approach of Halloween. “I love Halloween and it’s always my favorite time to have a show,” says Curtis. “It’s nice to show creepy or strange art to people when they’re in the mood for the holiday.” Fairhurst-Curtis was also excited to celebrate the haunted holiday with their joint show. “I wanted to make dolls that encapsulated the Halloween theme so we can enjoy spooky season all month long,” she says. “We love Halloween time and it’s a treat to be able to share our weird art with others.”

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.