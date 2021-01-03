ACofHC Offers Visual and Performing Arts Classes for Henderson Students

The Arts Council of Henderson County (ACofHC) offers winter classes in visual and performing arts for students in kindergarten through twelfth grade, with the first block beginning Monday, January 4, and running through Tuesday, February 16. Each session meets one night per week at Historic Johnson Farm in Hendersonville.

“Children are picking up on everything from the stress of the pandemic to anger because of the political climate, and to top it off they are isolated and spending more time staring at screens,” says ACofHC executive director Hannah Duncan. “They need companionship and creative outlets which we hope to provide through programs like this one.”

Classes are capped at seven students to allow for social distancing. Masks must be worn at all times and both students and teachers are temperature-checked upon arrival.

Visual arts classes are open studios, with children developing projects that suit their individual interests and receiving the supplies and guidance to complete them. Students are able to explore mediums including acrylics, watercolors, collage, clay, stamp art and pastels.

“In school, because there are so many other kids, they often all have to do the same projects,” says Duncan. “Here, they are given the freedom to explore what they want while listening to music, chatting and interacting—at a distance—with others.”

Students in performing arts classes work on skills including acting techniques, physical characterization, script analysis and how to find and mold a monologue. Though the class is more structured than the visual arts sessions, students are still given freedom to explore and create.

“Class is about catering to each student’s strengths and creativity,” says Morgan Piner, theatre teacher and ACofHC education coordinator. “We can absolutely learn from a teacher or instructor, but we find learning from peers can be just as impactful or possibly more so.”

Monday elementary visual art classes are held from 4:30–5:30 p.m. Middle school and high school classes are from 6–7 p.m. Tuesday elementary performing art classes are held from 4:30–5:30 p.m. Middle school and high school classes are from 5:30–6:30 p.m.

To learn more or register a student send an email to info@acofhc.org, call 828.693.8504 or visit ACofHC.org/artclasses.