African Animals by Bee Adams at AGA

Asheville Gallery of Art will highlight member artist Bee Adams in a June show titled B Adams: Colorful Adventures. There will be an opening reception on Friday, June 2, from 5–8 p.m.

Adams’ work is characterized by boldness across the board, in colors, lines and shapes. While her typical subject matter is the neo-Gothic architecture of Asheville and the rustic tobacco barns of Western North Carolina, a recent photography safari to Africa inspired the collection that will be on display for her June show.

The 12-day safari in Tanzania included visits to the Serengeti, Ngorongoro Crater and Tarangire National Park. While Adams always travels with a compact set of supplies and enjoys sketching while she travels, she relied on her husband John’s photographs for many of these works. “On this trip I spent most of my time simply taking in the majesty of the landscape and the animals,” she says. “I mostly wanted to be present to the experience while there.”

Her encounter with a giraffe was particularly moving and she was excited to depict it because the animal’s colors fit her usual palette. “Continuing to paint other animals brought various challenges since animals are not my usual subject,” she says. “I chose photos of the animals that expressed the impact they had on me as I saw them in their natural habitat. Obviously a zebra does not fit my usual palette, but the jaunty pose John caught was irresistible and that was my focus.”

Each of the paintings, says Adams, is an expression of the joy of discovery that characterized her trip to Tanzania. “Each painting has a story and I will be happy to share those, especially during the reception,” she says.

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.