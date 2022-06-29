AGA Presents Joint Show From Realism to Abstract

For the month of July, Asheville Gallery of Art will present a joint exhibition of paintings by Joyce Schlapkohl and Sally Lordeon. From Realism to Abstract will open with a reception on Friday, July 1, from 5–8 p.m. at the gallery.

Both artists have painted for many years to establish their distinctive styles, and each appreciates the work of the other. Schlapkohl, who calls her signature style “painterly realism” and mostly works in oils, says that choosing works for this exhibition was easy. “My last three paintings showed a variety of what I often paint–mountain scenes, flowers and boats,” she says. “Strong light on most any subject can relate to me and become a painting. I paint the world around me from sketches, color spots and photos.”

Lordeon, who works in acrylics with gold leaf and mixed media, is an abstract artist who used to paint only realism. “I made the artistic move to abstraction when I learned how to free myself from the ‘copy the photo’ mindset that trapped my creativity,” she says. She selected both representational and non-representational works for this show, and the representational selections “somewhat echo” the subject matter presented in Schlapkohl’s pieces. “The non-representational artworks I chose show where I have achieved the most artistic freedom, openness and expression in my compositions,” Lordeon says. “Our styles, while both have distinct painterly qualities, are almost at opposite ends of the artistic spectrum and we each use different mediums. We greatly admire each other’s artworks and this show highlights our creative energies.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.