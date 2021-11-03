All About Alpacas at Twigs & Leaves Gallery

Twigs & Leaves Gallery in Waynesville hosts alpaca farmers Candace and Larry Wingo of Mountain Dream Alpacas for a meet and greet and needle felting demonstration Saturday, November 6, from 12–3 p.m. After many years of managing a herd of more than 130 alpacas in Texas, the Wingos downsized to a herd of 21 and relocated to WNC to switch focus from breeding to the fiber side of the business.

“Alpacas feed my soul in so many ways,” says Candace Wingo. “I am happy and thankful to have been their caretaker and to have worked with their fabulous fleece over the past 24 years.”

In addition to Candace’s needle felting demonstration, the Wingos will be available to answer questions and discuss all aspects of alpaca care and products with visitors. A variety of gallery items made from these local alpacas are available for purchase, including woven rugs, dryer balls, felted animal ornaments, heat pads, rugs and socks. Gallery artists who have collaborated with Mountain Dream Alpacas include photographer Jeffrey Stoner, who is selling prints of their alpacas; Francoise Lynch, who has painted a Mountain Dream alpaca from one of Stoner’s photos; and fiber artist Tracey McCracken Palmer, who has used their fleece for a felted donkey portrait titled Zeke.

“ Alpaca fleece is awesomely soft and its absence of lanolin makes it very organic and hypoallergenic,” says Candace. “Spinners and weavers love the fact that alpaca fleece can be used without having to strip the lanolin out.”

Twigs & Leaves Gallery is located at 98 North Main Street, Waynesville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, 1–4 p.m. Call 828.456.1940 or visit TwigsandLeaves.com for more information. Find the gallery on Facebook and Instagram @TwigsandLeavesGallery.