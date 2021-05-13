All Around Town at Art MoB Studios

For the month of May, Art MoB Studios and Marketplace will highlight artist Diane Dean in the Artist & Blooms series. In addition to a collection of Dean’s work on display, visitors will see other creations inspired by the art, including a floral interpretation by Simone Wood and a poem by Roxanne Zusmer. The show is titled All Around Town and will feature a variety of scenes from around Hendersonville.

The work in this show is a bit of a diversion from the heavy, bold acrylic paintings of florals and trees that Dean is known for.

“For this show, I decided to do a series of mixed media and collage pieces, which is a medium I did exclusively for many years,” she says. “I had a lot of studio time over the past year and with all my shows cancelled, I had time to play.”

Dean focused on variety in her images of Hendersonville, exploring industrial, agricultural and urban environments across town. “I hit the road with my camera and started shooting photos of possibilities and soon had too many to choose from,” she says. “I narrowed down the options by focusing on the details of each image—the architectural elements of buildings and contrasting colors in landscapes. I hope viewers will be motivated to look at the diverse views we have surrounding us in Henderson County with a new perspective. We are so fortunate to live among beautiful vistas and buildings representing a wide range of architecture.”

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace is located at 124 4th Avenue East in Hendersonville. For more information, visit ArtMoBStudios.com.