American Folk Art & Framing Features Small Works in February

From Wednesday, February 1, through Friday, February 17, American Folk Art & Framing (AFA) presents its annual homage to miniature works created by its artists. “Just in time for Valentine’s Day, these small but mighty works make the perfect gift for that special someone in your life who loves art or has long admired the artists American Folk Art represents,” says AFA owner Julia Mills.

The 19th Annual Miniatures Show goes live on the website on February 1 at 11 a.m., then opens in the gallery on Friday, February 3, at 11 a.m. An opening reception, during which visitors to the gallery can purchase a pre-made bouquet or commission an on-demand poem from Asheville’s own typewriter poet, Eddie Cabbage, will be held on February 3 from 5–8 p.m. “What more perfect way to celebrate the opening of such a spirited show and Valentine’s Day than with poetry, flowers and beautiful art,” says Mills.

Artworks in the show are limited in size to 7 x 9 inches and include miniature songbirds, tiny landscapes, stoneware critters and woodblock prints. Because of the long-standing nature of this event, AFA artists keep it in mind throughout their creative year. “If a scrap of wood, a bit of paper or a scoop of clay remains, it can spark an idea and find its way to this event,” Mills says.

Karl Mullen, who uses paints, pigments and inks to create gestural figures on book pages and other ephemera, will present new work for the event. Mullen says the word “miniature” first emerged in reference not to size but to the use of minium, or red lead, pigment. “The titles, headings and initials of illuminated manuscripts, as well as some of the decorations, were frequently done in this red pigment to contrast with the black ink of the text,” he says, “and these decorations thus became known as ‘miniatures,’ from the Latin miniare, meaning ‘to color with minium.’”

Mullen says he works mostly on larger canvases and welcomes the annual miniature show as a way to reexamine his own work. “It reduces grand gestures to daily human fine line and mark,” he says. “I think of Early Indian miniature tradition, the magnificent Persian tradition, the sublime female statues of the Old World [becoming] something tangible and handheld, domestic and personal.”

American Folk Art & Framing is located at 64 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit AmeriFolk.com or call 828.281.2134.