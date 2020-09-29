American Folk Art & Framing Presents “Color Stories”

In celebration of folk art’s traditional embrace of color and story, American Folk Art & Framing (AFA) presents Color Stories opening in the gallery Thursday, October 1, and running through Tuesday, October 20. The exhibition of work by four of AFA’s talented artists—Liz Sullivan, Lucy Hunnicutt, John Cornbread Anderson and Carl Block—will also be available for viewing online.

“Color creates mood,” says gallery owner Betsey-Rose Weiss. “Dark or muted colors express mystery, dreams and drama, while brights can infuse energy, joy and celebration.

Lucy Hunnicutt’s vibrant paintings evoke stories of places she has lived and neighbors she has known in her lifetime. “There are people long gone from this earth who still inspire me when I think of them,” she says. “The loveliness of the people and animals who surround me—this is the reason I had to paint to begin with, and that still holds.”

Color inspires her in a fundamental way. “Color is everything,” she says. “I once compared it to water because I feel physically thirsty for it sometimes.” When viewers mention deriving happiness from the colors in her work, she sees her work as a success. “That person brought the happiness full circle back to me when they said that, too,” she adds.

Carl Block creates his face jugs as an homage to summers spent in Mexico, says Weiss. They are “drenched in the lush saturations of Texas and Mexican cultures.” He uses Texas-dug earth to create brightly colored and lavishly textured jugs that are food-friendly and meant for use.

“Experiencing the mood-elevating joy that spirited colors can infuse within us is important during these times of change, isolation and uncertainty,” says gallery owner Betsey-Rose Weiss. “Surrounding ourselves with sweeping color-relatable subjects and imagery that looks for the small joys that surround us every day—well, it allows us to drift into the artwork, opening us to daydreams and memories.”

American Folk Art & Framing is located at 64 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit AmeriFolk.com or call 828.281.2134.