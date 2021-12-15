American Folk Art & Framing: Sharing the Joy of the Season

An annual tradition continues at American Folk Art & Framing (AFA) with Sharing the Joy, an exhibition of work from the gallery’s 30 artists, running through Thursday, December 30. “This year, many traditions may take a new direction,” says gallery owner Betsey-Rose Weiss, “but the artists represented at American Folk Art consistently create glorious, thoughtful pieces you will be excited to share. While seasonal goodies will be featured, the paintings, carvings and pottery have been selected for their artistic value and the satisfaction of owning a quality piece of art.”

Among the works offered are hand-carved songbirds by South Louisianan Ivy Billiot, woodblock prints of Carolina landscapes by Kent Ambler, face jugs by regional potters, table and baking ware by potter Shawn Ireland and paintings by artists Ellen Langford and Cornbread. In addition, says Weiss, “Liz Sullivan and Lonnie and Twyla Money will be creating their wonderful hand-painted and hand-carved and painted ornaments in a continuation of one of AFA’s longest traditions.” Sullivan creates miniature holiday paintings in her signature folk art style that offer joy whether nestled in a Christmas tree or hung on the wall year-round. The Moneys have been co-creating hand-carved and hand-painted depictions, life-sized and ornament-sized, of domestic and wild creatures for more than 15 years.

American Folk Art & Framing is located at 64 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday. For more information, visit AmeriFolk.com or call 828.281.2134.