American Folk Art Hosts “Home for the Holidays!”

Through Wednesday, December 30, American Folk Art & Framing presents Home for the Holidays!, an annual celebration of the gallery’s artists that, this year, comes as a reimagining of how art might enhance the homes we’ve come to know so well during the months since March. “At our core, we are a gallery that celebrates using our imagination over expectation or norm, and this has been the ultimate year for upending tradition and embracing our creative powers, generous spirits and grace,” says gallery owner Betsey-Rose Weiss.

The exhibition will present new paintings, sculpture and pottery by 35 artists who invite introspection into ideas of home, imagination and the power of nature—all elements of lives during the pandemic. Several artists whose work particularly inspires joy will be highlighted.

Artist Kent Ambler, who works in the mediums of woodcut printmaking, drawing, painting and sculpture, is in his element with the exhibition’s theme. “The subjects in all of my work are about my home,” he says. “My work depicts the 12 acres of woods in which I live, the wildlife within it, my dogs and cats, the flowering trees and the birds, the neighborhoods near my house, the moon and night,” he says.

Joe Engel is a self-taught, mixed media artist who lives and works in the Shenandoah Valley. “My current work incorporates layered collage and acrylic paint on wood,” he says. “The combination of primitive imagery, clean lines and bold color is used to create works that straddle the line between raw and refined.” His pieces for this show depict structures and themes that relate to home, shelter, nostalgia, comfort and family, he adds.

“We invite you to celebrate how your creative strength has allowed you to navigate this unimaginable year by trying something new, staying safe and giving thanks,” Weiss says.

American Folk Art & Framing is located at 64 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit AmeriFolk.com or call 828.281.2134. The website and Facebook page are kept current with relevant information.