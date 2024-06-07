An Exhibit of Dynamic, Colorful Paintings and Jewelry Featured at Woolworth Walk

Through Saturday, June 29, Woolworth Walk presents a joint exhibit of jewelry by Matthew Smith and paintings by Cindy Lou Chenard in the FW Gallery. There will be an opening reception for the exhibit on Friday, June 7, from 4–6 p.m.

Smith will be displaying one-of-a-kind, handmade pieces that feature complicated construction and semi-precious gems, somewhat different from what he usually has on display at Woolworth Walk. “It is work that allows me to try new things and push my skills as a jeweler,” says the artist, who has a BA in Fine Art from Wake Forest University and a background in graphic design that informs his jewelry making. “My process for designing a new piece of jewelry is the same as if I were designing a new logo or graphic for a client. I start with a promising idea or form, then spend a lot of time editing it down to something simple and concise.”

Chenard, who holds a BS from NCSU School of Design, creates modern landscapes and abstracts in both two and three dimensions, the latter of which she creates by painting and assembling thin layers of shaped wood. “The modern art influence of Matthew’s jewelry and his geometric shapes using metal and wood complement the style of my artwork very well,” says the artist.

Chenard is dedicating this show to her husband Marty, who recently passed away after a battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

“I created these pieces while caring for him, with the help of my son, Keenan, who is apprenticing with me,” she says. “I will be donating a portion of the profits from this show to CurePSP.”

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.