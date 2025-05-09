Angela Alexander’s Art Brings Delight, Raises Funds for Area Animal Causes

Step into Angela Alexander’s studio, with its vibrant paintings of dogs, cats and other animals, and the walls sing with joy. The colors of each portrait represent the personalities of Alexander’s subjects. Her own beloved dog, Ellie, for example, is fawn-colored. “Yet, she’s very colorful inside,” says Alexander. “My goal is always to capture the personality/energy of my subject.”

Besides the many commissioned portraits she does for animal lovers, Alexander makes it a practice to donate her time and talent. “My love for animals inspires my art and, therefore, my volunteer work,” she says. “We should all give back to a cause that’s near and dear to our hearts—saving pets/animals is mine.” Her latest project is a painting of Animal Haven of Asheville resident Jingles, a blind dwarf Nigerian goat. Alexander’s painting will be reproduced on special edition t-shirts to help Animal Haven raise funds as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Animal Haven of Asheville is a 10-acre sanctuary for rescued animals in East Asheville. Jingles arrived at her new home there in December, just 14 days old at the time. The sanctuary’s website describes her as a favorite among staff and visitors with her “curious and lively personality.”

A non-profit organization, Animal Haven is volunteer-based and focuses on farm animal rescue. “We are currently caring for around 70 animals,” says Trina Hudson, co-founder along with Barbara Bellows of the sanctuary. “If not adopted, animals will live their lifetimes at the sanctuary.” More than half of the animals Animal Haven has rescued through the years were from cases of cruelty or owner neglect, Hudson adds. Resident animals have included pigs, sheep, cows, turkeys, goats, geese, ducks, chickens, Guinea pigs, cats and dogs. Animals are never adopted out for eating or breeding.

Throughout her art career, Alexander has also volunteered for Brother Wolf, Asheville Humane Society, Mountain Pet Rescue and Charlie’s Angels.

“Creating art for these organizations is the way I can best volunteer,” Alexander says.

When she is in her River Arts District studio, she is accompanied by Ellie, a French bulldog, who has come to Alexander’s studio since she was 8 weeks old and who will be 3 years old in June. “Ellie is my soul dog,” Alexander says. “She’s all love and play, and the funniest dog I’ve ever had.” Among her contributions to Alexander’s studio are greeting visitors and playing ball with them, and posing for photos. And, Alexander adds, “sometimes she sells art.”

At home, the family is complete with Alexander’s wife Stacie and her 4-year-old Cavachon, Scarlett. “She is much more of a stay-at-home dog and definitely a princess,” Alexander says. “She and Ellie get along wonderfully.”

T-shirts are available at Animal Haven and online at AnimalHavenofAsheville.org. Find Angela Alexander at 357 Depot Street, in Asheville’s River Arts District. She will be open and painting during RAD Renaissance on Saturday, May 10. (story, p. 50) Learn more at AngelaAlexanderArt.com.