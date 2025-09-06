Annual Colorfest Brings Family, History and the Arts to Downtown Dillsboro October 4

The streets of historic Dillsboro will once again be filled with color, creativity and craft for the 17th annual Colorfest on Saturday, October 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Set against the backdrop of a town more than 134 years old and just miles from the Blue Ridge Parkway and Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the event will feature around 40 booths showcasing handmade works from some of Western North Carolina’s finest artisans, alongside live entertainment and festival foods.

Featured artists for this year are author/storyteller Amy Ammons Garza and her brother David Ammons, a chair caner. David traces his connection to Colorfest back to its earliest days, when his sisters Amy and Doreyl were instrumental in launching the event. “I grew up in Tuckasegee in Jackson County,” he says. “Coming back to Dillsboro is like coming back home. My sisters and I have a deep love for Western North Carolina and each other and it’s going to be a mini family reunion working alongside Amy.”

At his booth, Ammons will demonstrate the traditional art of chair caning, displaying “examples of several different types of cane weaving” alongside his new book, Woven Memories. “I hope many people come to Colorfest this year and experience the beauty and awesomeness of Dillsboro, many mountain crafts and all this area of Western North Carolina has to offer,” he says.

This year’s Colorfest will be especially meaningful for Amy. “It has been four years since my sister, brother and I have attended the festival,” she says. While their sister will not be present due to health reasons, Amy looks forward to joining her brother.

Ammons emphasizes the dedication of the artisans who bring their work to the festival. “A crafter’s hands are like magic, creating a thing of beauty from a piece of wood, strands of yarn, sparkling beads, yards of cloth, blank canvases, blank pages or splints of oak,” she says. “Their handmade crafts are the works of the heart. Dillsboro is one of the beautiful historic towns of Western North Carolina—a town that has purposely set aside a day to feature the arts of the area. It is a town that wants to share the beauty, the works of the heart, and invites you to come and participate…and bring your dog!”

Colorfest 2025 will mark a joyful return for the event after last year’s cancellation due to the floods from Hurricane Helene.

Colorfest will take place at 42 Front Street, Dillsboro.