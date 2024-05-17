Annual Saluda Arts Festival Set for May 18 Downtown

The 19th Annual Saluda Arts Festival will take place in downtown Saluda on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. The event will feature more than 100 artists, music performances in two venues and a variety of entertainment for both children and adults. “The annual Saluda Arts Festival is springtime in Western North Carolina at its finest,” says festival spokesperson Howard Troxler. “Everything is blooming, the weather is always beautiful and our little town will be filled with artists and friendly folks.”

Music performances will take place between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the courtyard of Saluda Glass Moon Gallery. The line-up this year includes Saluda’s community chorus Mountain Song, folk ensemble Life Like Water, and Slow Runner led by Michael Flynn. At Saluda Studios, The Overmountain Appalachian and Celtic open jam group will perform between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Walt Cottingham of Hawk Ridge Farm has attended the Saluda Arts Festival as a vendor for many years. “It’s just a warm atmosphere for a craft show,” he says. “The crowds have gotten better and better over the years and the sales have correspondingly grown.” Cottingham makes ornamental and decorative birdhouses in a variety of sizes, from Christmas ornaments to larger functional houses made from barn lumber, fine burls, old stumps and logs.

“Saluda already is popular both with day-trippers and with short-term visitors who find it a perfect base for exploring the great region,” says Troxler. “Saluda’s charming Main Street is an attraction itself, and on top of that we’ll have a wonderful festival day of artists, music and family fun.”

Visit Saluda.com/saluda-arts-festival for more information.