April 2020 Feature Artist: Mark Woodham

From woodcarving he learned as a child at his grandfather’s side to enameling and bronzing know-how picked up in high school, Mark Woodham has always nurtured curiosity and creativity. He graduated from the University of South Carolina and, with a college friend, opened One Eared Cow Glass in Columbia, SC. “After 28 years of blowing glass, I felt creatively stifled and decided to change mediums to metal and wood creations,” Woodham says.

He moved to Burnsville and opened MW Studios, where he creates functional and decorative accessories, sculpture and furniture pieces that he describes as having “a visual energy, a motion-like quality.” His most “involved and personal” work to date is a sculpture of Chief Sitting Bull that stands more than 12 feet tall and weighs more than 950 pounds. A painting created by his grandfather in 1962 inspired the piece. “This was a non-commissioned piece done solely because I wanted to push myself in honor of the great chief and my grandfather,” he says.

Besides his own creations, Woodham also collaborates with fellow local artisans on custom designs and creates custom commissions for clients in the area and surrounding counties. “When I’m really into a piece, I feel like time stands still, but also flies by,” he says. “Creating a challenging piece successfully is very gratifying, rewarding and addictive.”

To learn more and to see Mark Woodham’s work, visit MWStudiosNC.com, Facebook and Instagram, or call 828.536.5041. MW Studios is located at 319 West Highway 19E Bypass, Burnsville. Find his work also at the Burnsville and Spruce Pine locations of Toe River Arts Gallery.