Art and Creating Provide Points of Light

By Julie Ann Bell

With the devastation of art studios, galleries and businesses in the River Arts District (RAD) following historic flooding in September, it is a critical time to recognize the importance of the arts and the RAD to our broader community.

Art is at the heart of our human spirit. We have been communicating through art for tens of thousands of years, from the first cave paintings and stone carvings. Art tells stories in temples, churches, mosques and other places of worship; adorns pyramids, palaces and public spaces around the world; adds beauty to homes and workplaces.

The area in which the RAD is now located has a history from Cherokee life along the river to settlers, industry and thriving Black neighborhoods. Urban renewal, prior floods and the passing of years brought changing landscapes and decaying buildings. In the mid-1980s, artists began buying old industrial buildings for art studios, attracted by large windows opening onto the luminous mountainscapes. By the mid-1990s, the first Studio Stroll invited people to see artists at work.

Twenty or so artists participated in the first Stroll. The River Arts District Artists, Inc. (RADA) now has nearly 300 artist members who create and display their work in RAD studios and galleries. These artists give voice to the songs in our souls. Their work explores spirituality, human endeavors, nature and social issues that affect us all. They create with widely diverse mediums—paint, glass, metal, photos, fiber, clay, found objects, paper. Art is a way we connect with one another viscerally, through emotion rather than words, through color and form rather than text.

People live, work and play in the RAD for many reasons: to enjoy the river and greenways, to have a drink or a meal, to see a movie. Underlying all of this is the vibe created by artists over the past 40 years and the economic investment of hundreds of small businesses owned by individual artists and galleries.

The buildings, many painted in vibrant colors, murals and urban art, vibrate with history. There is a hum from kilns, glass blowing furnaces and conversations between artists and visitors.

The RAD grew, not from an urban plan, but from artists seeking a place to create with bright light, open space and affordable rents. Many cities recognize the societal value of the arts, both in how art speaks to us and in terms of revenue. As a society we cannot afford to lose the light that artists create.

Prior to the flood, our intention was to write about Trackside Studios’ show, Points of Light, and about how Trackside serves as a point of light, providing a supportive environment for both emerging and established artists. However, now is an inflection point—a time for everyone in the wider Asheville community to recognize that each artist, each studio and each gallery in the RAD is a point of light for society and must be assisted in their recovery, sustainability and growth.

Julie Ann Bell is a past RADA president and co-owner of Trackside Studios. This article includes portions of a 2022 speech she delivered at the unveiling of a sculpture in honor and memory of Wendy Whitson, one of the strong points of light in the history of the RAD. Learn more about Trackside Studios, its artists and the days ahead at TracksideStudios.com.