Art Blooms on Second Saturday in the RAD

Enjoy glorious spring days in the River Arts District throughout April and especially on April 8 when artists plan special events for Second Saturday. Greenways and galleries beckon, promising a day trip filled with the joy that art, good food and drink, and beautiful weather bring.

At Riverside Studios, Mary Bryson will hold a Spring Flower Painting Demo from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “I’ll be painting spring flowers from life to show my approach, palette and method of floral painting,” she says. “I love interacting with observers and always gain insights and ideas from answering questions.”

Demonstrations and classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 310 ART in Riverview Station, where artist Dee Santorini will present an exhibition of her work titled Elephants Stampeding from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Second Saturday is such a fun time in the River Arts District,” Santorini says. “I personally love just meeting people and getting to talk about my passion—art!”

At Foundation Studios, a reception will be held on April 8 from 5–8 p.m. for Earth Tones & Gemstones—Jewelry and Earth Toned Art, featuring work by multiple artists.

Cindy Walton will celebrate her birthday by holding a fundraiser on Second Saturday for Our VOICE from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. She will offer her customers, studio visitors and the general public special pricing on a select group of her paintings and donate 10 percent of all sales to Our VOICE, a Buncombe County nonprofit that works to inspire hope and healing while ending violence and human trafficking through education, counseling and advocacy.

Additional events throughout the day include an opening of the exhibition Wild Flowers: Untamed, Bright and Beautiful from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sue Dolamore Art Studio (Warehouse Studios); Small Works Saturday, a special exhibit of works by Catherine Cervas, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverview Station; Goddess Gathering Art Wear Shop-a-roo at Suzanne Armstrong’s heARTspace Studio (Riverview Station) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; a demonstration of dimensional landscapes by Cindy Lou Chenard at 362 Depot Street Studios from 12–4 p.m.; and Bruce Santorini’s STRESSED! line of raku-fired pottery at Trackside Studios from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com.