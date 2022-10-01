Art Demonstrations at Twigs and Leaves

Twigs and Leaves Gallery will host demonstrations with gallery artists for Waynesville’s Art After Dark events on Friday, October 7, and Friday, November 4. Both events begin at 6 p.m. and will feature live piano music and complimentary refreshments.

In October, the event will highlight oil painter Jack Stern, who says he will likely paint a barn, a lake or a mountain scene for his demonstration. “Jack Stern is known for his capturing in oil skies and water,” says gallery owner Carrie Keith. “He is a delight to meet personally and charms the viewers with his stories and humble personality.”

In November, Mike Juett and Allen Davis of Winchester Woodworks will demonstrate their segmented style of wood turning that allows them to create functional artwork from smaller pieces of wood that, in most cases, would be considered scrap pieces. They will be working on a lathe to create pens, magnifiers and letter openers. “We especially love working with children in attendance and getting them involved in the making of a pen,” says Mike. “They get excited when they can help make a pen and then take it home with them. We have several pieces in various stages of production that help people understand the process involved in making our products.”

Twigs and Leaves Gallery is located at 98 North Main Street, Waynesville. For more information, visit TwigsandLeaves.com, call 828.456.1940 or find the gallery on Facebook and Instagram.