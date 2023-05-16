Art Exhibition Celebrates Swannanoa Valley

Black Mountain Center for the Arts (BMCA) presents Valley Viewpoints: Images from the Swannanoa Valley, an exhibition of original artwork celebrating the diverse people, places and perspectives of the valley. The exhibition will be on display in BMCA’s Upper Gallery through Friday, May 19.

“Living in Black Mountain, I am constantly touched by the beauty and awe of the Swannanoa Valley,” says participating artist Elise Okrend. “Working in soft pastel, I have combined a soothing blend of color to create clouds and mist that we experience everyday. I hope my painting On The Edge 2 conveys the magic and mystery of our mountains.”

Claire K. Landis, programs coordinator for BMCA, says the show is intended to reflect not only the scenery of this region, but also the lifestyle and creativity of the artists living here. “We wanted to attract artists and creators of all skill levels, ages and backgrounds to submit their artwork for this show,” Landis says. “This is a community art show that features a variety of people from our valley. It’s about their home. Of all of the places I’ve lived, the Swannanoa Valley is home to some of the most beautiful souls I’ve ever met. The valley also has such a rich history of creativity and healing that I think really sets it apart.”

BMCA is located at 225 West State Street, Black Mountain. The Upper Gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at BlackMountainArts.org. Learn more about Okrend’s work at EliseOkrend.com or visit her studio and gallery in Wedge Studios, 129 Roberts Street, Asheville.