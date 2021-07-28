Art in Bloom at The Gallery at Flat Rock

The Gallery at Flat Rock presents its sixth annual Art in Bloom during Labor Day Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, September 4–5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Works of art in the gallery and their floral interpretations will be unveiled at a special ticketed preview party on Friday, September 3, from 5–8 p.m. Tickets for this preview reception are $40 per person and include wine and food. There is a one-time fee of $5 per person for the weekend exhibit, which is available for viewing in the gallery and virtually on the gallery website.

Twenty artworks in various media will be chosen by independent jurors for this much anticipated event. For those works, local floral designers will create uniquely beautiful arrangements that parallel each piece in creative and inspiring ways. This year’s jurors are Lucy Clark, artist and owner of The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio in Brevard; watercolor artist John Anderson; and floral designer Larry Crume, owner of Flowers by Larry in Hendersonville.

Judy McLean, co-owner with her husband Bob of Poppins Posies, was selected as one of this year’s floral artists, her second year participating in Art in Bloom. “Interpreting the artwork through floral arranging is very intuitive for me, as I allow the beauty of the flowers and greenery to unfold without effort,” says McLean. “It is my heart’s desire to complement the colors and rhythm of the artwork’s design.” McLean taught herself floral design and has developed her “mostly freeform style” by observing and practicing at events, church gatherings and formal weddings for the last 25 years.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston hosted the first Art in Bloom exhibition in 1976. “We are looking forward to seeing the amazing interpretations of the talented floral designers that are an integral part of this fun event,” says Suzanne Camarata, owner of The Gallery at Flat Rock.

The Gallery at Flat Rock is located at Flat Rock Square at 2702-A Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; or by appointment. To learn more, visit GalleryFlatRock.com or call 828.698.7000.