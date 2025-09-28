Art League of Henderson County Expands Vision with New Art Place Gallery on Locust

The Art League of Henderson County has opened a new chapter with its Art Place Gallery at 730 Locust Street, in the heart of Hendersonville’s Historic 7th Avenue District. The move triples the exhibition space available to the organization, expands opportunities for artists and deepens its commitment to making the visual arts accessible to the community.

“The new exhibition space allows the Art League to fully live into our mission of enriching the community through education, exhibition and outreach,” says Diane Dean, executive director of the Art League of Henderson County. “Having a professional gallery in Hendersonville’s Historic 7th Avenue District positions us to showcase a broader range of work by regional artists while also welcoming nationally recognized jurors and curators. This visibility not only elevates the Art League but also strengthens Hendersonville’s reputation as a destination for arts and culture, adding depth to the region’s creative identity.”

The new gallery has already made an impression on locals and visitors alike. “Visitors are immediately struck by the beauty and professionalism of the gallery itself,” Dean says. “People have also remarked on the vibrancy of the surrounding district—the gallery feels like a centerpiece within a growing hub of restaurants, shops and cultural attractions.”

The gallery is also fostering new opportunities for collaboration and engagement. “Community organizations, local businesses and individual patrons are reaching out with ideas to partner, host events and expand programming,” says Dean. “The space has become not just a gallery but a gathering place—a catalyst for dialogue, connection and creative exchange.”

As part of its exhibitions, the Art League remains committed to presenting work that reflects a diversity of voices. “We are committed to ensuring that our exhibitions are diverse, dynamic and of the highest quality,” Dean says. “The majority of our exhibitions will feature the work of our members—both aspiring and established. In fact, our membership has grown from just 80 members in 2019 to nearly 500 today, reflecting the excitement and vitality of our arts community.”

Sue Fazio will be the featured artist in October. “I am passionate about creating something that has never been ‘alive’ before,” Fazio says. “I love bright colors and texture.” She works in a variety of media depending on her subject matter—pastels or oils for portraits; acrylics to do plein air landscapes and abstract works; and encaustics in her studio. She also took up pottery two and half years ago, and throws a pot on the wheel every day.

“I choose the paintings to put in a show depending on the region the show is in,” Fazio says. “There’s much interest in animals (particularly bears) in this area as well as waterfalls and landscapes.” She will also have a couple of her wheel-thrown bowls in the October show.

The exhibit opens with a reception on Friday, October 3, from 4—7 p.m. and runs through Saturday, October 25. The entirety of sales from Fazio’s work during the show will benefit The Art League of Henderson County and The Hendersonville Boys and Girls Club, which was founded by Fazio and her husband Tom.

Learn more at ArtLeagueHVL.org.