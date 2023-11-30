Art League of Henderson Presents A LOTTO Art: Every Ticket is a Winner

Members of the Art League of Henderson County will donate works in a variety of media for A LOTTO Art, a ticketed drawing event that sends every ticket holder home with a new work of art valued at more than $200. “It’s always difficult choosing pieces for charitable events because art is a matter of such individual taste,” says digital artist Dale Lorens. “With that in mind, I wanted to donate a piece of art that might have more general appeal than I might otherwise create. I hope, with the colors and flowing brush strokes in After the Rain, that the viewer gets the same sense of calm, peacefulness and renewal that I often feel after it rains.”

All proceeds go to support the work of the Art League of Henderson County. “The Art League provides so many valuable services and opportunities, not just to the artists in Henderson County, but also to the entire community, young and old,” says Lorens. “I want to support those efforts in any way I can.”

Tickets are $100. A preview event will take place at Art Place beginning on Saturday, December 2, with a reception from 2–4 p.m. The works will be available to view during regular gallery hours until Friday, December 15, when the Art League will host a live ticket drawing at 4 p.m. Ticket holders can send a stand-in if they are unable to attend the live drawing.

Art Place is located at 2021 Asheville Highway, Hendersonville. Preview the works and buy a ticket at ArtLeagueHVL.org.