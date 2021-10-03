Art MoB: Birds Matter by Don Osterberg

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace will highlight artist Don Osterberg in Birds Matter, the October installment of Artist and Blooms. Simone Wood of The Blue Blossom Floral Apothecary will create a floral arrangement to complement Osterberg’s work. “From as far back as I can remember, drawing and painting has been an important part of my life,” says Osterberg, a former professor of vertebrate biology at the State University of New York (SUNY). While Osterberg works in many media, including watercolor, charcoal and acrylic, the works in this show are predominantly done in pastel.

“Pastel is a medium that straddles the line between painting and drawing,” he says. “The finished pieces can look just as luscious and luminescent as paintings, yet the process to create them resembles drawing more than painting.”

The titular theme of the show stems from Osterberg’s lifelong interest in birds. “In the past 50 years we have lost 25 percent of the bird population of North America, partially due to human-induced chemicals in the environment,” he says. “As a teacher I have tried to generate awareness of the adverse environmental effects caused by the indiscriminate use of certain chemicals in the environment. Birds matter because they are important contributors to healthy, functional ecosystems.”

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace is located at 124 4th Avenue East in Hendersonville. For more information, visit ArtMoBStudios.com.