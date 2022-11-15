Art MoB Hosts Jewelry Trunk Show November 18-20

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace, in Hendersonville, features the jewelry and handmade beads of artist Heather Samson in a trunk show on Friday, November 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, November 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 20, from 1–4:30 p.m. Samson will introduce her lampwork glass beads along with Aluminations, her line of jewelry made by shaping, braiding and weaving various colors of aluminum wire.

“I have been following Heather for eight years, since I visited her former gallery in Surfside Beach,” says Art MoB owner Michele Sparks. “This will be the first time her work is shown outside of that space.”

Samson has been in the bead and jewelry business for more than 22 years. Her interest began after receiving a bracelet from her mother with her daughter’s name on it. Once her son arrived, she took a class to add his name to the piece and was hooked. A couple of years into designing jewelry, Samson stumbled into the world of lampwork glass and soon after that found aluminum wire.

“Lampworking enables me to create one-of-a-kind handmade beads and jewelry and aluminum wire allows me to embellish with a variety of happy colors,” she says.

Samson recently sold her Surfside Beach studio and relocated to North Carolina. All of her glass and aluminum designs are individually handmade in her new studio The Grateful Shed.

“After 20 years of owning a retail business, I have come full circle to lampworking and designing jewelry full-time from home, which is exactly how I started,” says Samson. “I am enjoying every second creating glass beads and growing as an artist.”

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace is located at 124 4th Avenue East, downtown Hendersonville. Hours are Monday and Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1-4:30 p.m., or by appointment. Closed Tuesday. To learn more, visit ArtMoBStudios.com.