Art MoB Hosts Reception to Highlight New Members

Art MoB Studios & Gallery will host an artists reception for its newest gallery members on Saturday, July 16, from 4–6 p.m. The public event features light refreshments and visitors will meet eight artists: David Adler, Lenore Barrett, Rick Rowland, Anne Marie Brown, Susan Coe, Mary McCullough, Shannon Pagano and Natalie Bennett.

Pagano is an acrylic painter and mixed media artist whose work is inspired by color, movement, nature and a range of emotion. “Art MoB is a versatile marketplace for all types of art,” she says. “The new members show will be a very vibrant and interesting exhibit because there are several new art forms to enjoy. New members bring in a great variety to the many beautiful styles of art already showing at Art MoB.”

Bennett works in mixed media and finds inspiration in a variety of places. “Most of my pieces have been based on a moment or memory: a hike, a gift from my son, exploring a new city or just having a calm moment on my porch,” she says.

“All of those moments have meaning. I take an object that, to me, represents that event and make that the focus of the piece.” Bennett says having space at Art MoB is a milestone in her evolution as an artist. “Art MoB is part of the evolution of downtown Hendersonville,” she says. “It’s great to be in a gallery that is supportive and wants their artists to be successful.”

Art MoB currently represents more than 86 local artists, four visiting artists and five working studios. “It has been my honor to have the trust of so many artists over the years,” says gallery owner Michele Sparks. “Supporting our local talent gives me such pleasure.”

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace is located at 124 4th Avenue East in downtown Hendersonville. To learn more, visit ArtMobStudios.com or call 828.693.4545.