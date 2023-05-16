Art on 7th Artists Explore The Mystic River of Dreams

Art on 7th, in Hendersonville, presents The Mystic River of Dreams, a group exhibition that begins with a wine and cheese reception on Thursday, May 18, from 4–6 p.m. and runs through Sunday, May 28. The idea for the exhibit formed when the gallery’s owner Julie Wilmot merged two songs in her mind: Billy Joel’s “River of Dreams” and Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic.”

“I think about our customers when concepting,” says Wilmot, “and with our mission to provide contemporary art that works in harmony with a mountain lifestyle, this seemed spot on.”

The show features work from contemporary abstract artists interpreting the theme through a range of imagery and mediums. Wilmot presents alcohol inks using both bright and pastel colors, rich deep shades, gold foil, flowing lines, bubbles and other elements. “Having let go of any representational temptation, I’m really pleased with what I’ve created,” she says.

The exhibit includes sculpture by Laurie Yeates Adams, fiber art by Barbara Jones and copper work by Stephen Hackley, who uses sheets of copper, fire to bring about a rich patina, and acrylic paint, welded wire, and other mediums to develop texture, depth and sheen.

Abstract painter Robin Pedrero invites viewers to use their imagination as she leads them through wind and mist and across water, bridges and rocks in her acrylic paintings. She strives to provide an uplifted, serene experience of restful adventure. “As I layer in paint, my mind starts seeing places, melding life experiences of traveling, hiking and exploring, and adding in my imagination,” says Pedrero. “I use symbolic elements, like metallics for connectivity, and explore within the layers of paint just like walking in the world.”

Other two-dimensional works include mixed media collage by Amy Casteel and acrylics by Michelle Marra, who spends summers along the Mystic River in Connecticut. “This theme resonates so much with me,” she says. “I believe that there is a mystery or dreamy component to painting intuitively as I find I go into a completely different place when I allow myself total freedom to take over my paintbrush.”

Art on 7th is located at 330 7th Avenue East, in Hendersonville. For more information, visit Arton7th.com or contact Julie Wilmot at info@Arton7th.com.