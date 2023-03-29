Art on 7TH Features Laurie Yeates Adams

Art on 7TH, in Hendersonville, will hold a special exhibition of both two-dimensional and three-dimensional works by artist Laurie Yeates Adams through April. Adams, an artist who has “mastered the gift of seeing,” typically paints with a soft, muted palette of black and white that highlights the simplicity of emotion she wants to communicate. Her approach is one of simplifying her figurative work by surrounding her intuitively represented subjects in a way that draws the viewer to the core spirit of those subjects.

“When people look at Laurie’s work, they move into the painting by studying the subject, and then formulate their own story about the character,” says Art on 7TH owner Julie Wilmot. “They are drawn to the eyes, which are generally entrancing and intent. Her work is collected by those who also appreciate the depth of character in the subject of a painting.”

Adams works predominantly with oils but is also recognized for her mixed media and unique encaustic paintings as well as sculpture. Her favorite subjects include animals and human figures. The subtlety of her palette brings a sense of contemplative peace. Whether through human busts, figures reaching out and searching or soulful animals, her distinctive style carries through across all of her mediums.

“My concentration and inspiration has always been with the figure,” she says. “In the last few years I have explored the figure abstracted and with elements of design.”

Adams has also experimented with a variety of organic materials in a number of paintings, including charcoal, sand, paint pigment, water, coffee and acrylic paint, exploring new avenues with which to evoke a connection between her work and the viewer.

“My hope within my work is to share with viewers a sense of wonder, a moment of thoughtfulness, an emotion, and to evoke a sense of the connection we all have with each other,” says Adams.

Adams’ work has been shown at galleries and shows throughout the southeast, including Atlanta, GA, Charleston, SC, Knoxville, TN, and in Colorado Springs, CO. She teaches courses in sculpting and painting through the Blue Ridge Community College Continuing Education program.

Adams will conduct a sculpting demonstration at Art on 7TH on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to come to the gallery to see her at work. Light refreshments will be available.

Art on 7TH is located at 330 7th Avenue East, in Hendersonville. For more information, contact Julie Wilmot at info@Arton7th.com.