Art on 7th Opens in Hendersonville

Art on 7th, Hendersonville’s new fine contemporary art gallery located at 330 7th Avenue East, is now open. With 3,000 square feet of gallery space, Art on 7th will chiefly exhibit large-scale contemporary and abstract art.

“We were prompted to feature large-scale work based on the amount of available space the site afforded,” says Julie Wilmot, who co-owns the gallery with Phil Wilmot. “Both of us envisioned a clean museum-style space that showcases the work of artists whose pieces need more breathing room to be fully appreciated.”

Though the Wilmots weren’t looking to open a gallery—their initial goal was to find studio, workshop and office space for themselves and for the Art League of Henderson County—the building on 7th Avenue East inspired them to do so. In addition to its expansive layout, the location is one that the City of Hendersonville is working to revitalize.

For its inaugural year, Art on 7th features a curated group of 16 artists, ten based in Asheville or Hendersonville and six based out of state. Their mediums include oils, acrylics, clay, photography, fiber, watercolor, glass, metal, wood, mixed media and alcohol ink.

Artists are selected for representation based on their unique style and ability to offer something different from what is found elsewhere in Hendersonville. The Wilmots are committed to showing the work of high-caliber artists who are known nationally and internationally, as well as providing exposure for emerging artists with a high degree of talent.

“It has been a dream come true to exhibit my work in the hottest contemporary art gallery in Western North Carolina,” says expressionist and mixed media artist Amy Casteel. “Art on 7th is truly amazing and I am so honored to be among the incredibly talented artists represented there.”

Learn more at Arton7th.com or by calling the gallery at 828.595.9232.