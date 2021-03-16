Artist and Blooms at Blue Blossom Floral Apothecary

Blue Blossom Floral Apothecary has launched a new monthly exhibition series, Artist and Blooms, in collaboration with Art MoB Studios and Marketplace. Each month will feature a current gallery artist accompanied by a floral art presentation designed by Simone Wood. For the collaboration, artists are invited to share their stories and images of new work they have created during the pandemic. “Both Michele Sparks, owner of Art MoB, and I wanted to give the artists inspiration to keep being creative and to promote them in a different way,” says Wood. “Also, along with the artwork and the floral display, we have invited my sister Dianne Petit to write a poem about one of the pieces that each artist will have on display.”

In March, the featured artist is Sue Anderson. A lifelong painter, Anderson’s interest in watercolors solidified during her retirement when she began painting at the Venice Art Center in Venice, Florida. “I will select some pieces from my Florida collection and some northern,” says Anderson. “I would hope to see contrast and strength from Simone Wood’s florals. Viewers will gain a feeling for shape and color as well as inspiration.”

Art MoB Studios and Marketplace is located at 124 4th Avenue East in Hendersonville. For more information, visit ArtMobStudios.com.