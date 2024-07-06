Artist Collaborations Featured in Members Show at Number 7 Arts

By Hannah Van Vlack

Number 7 Arts presents its spring Members Show, Artistic Alchemy, through July 14. The show features many collaborations between artist members of the gallery.

Barbara and Marian Miller, a mother-daughter team of weaving and glass sculpting, respectively, have worked together to create pieces representative of their familial connection and values. “This Members Show inspired us to combine our very different mediums to commemorate and celebrate our mother-daughter bond,” says Marian Miller. “To explore the outer limits of merging our two arts, The Threads That Bind shows off colorful threads of both fiber and glass, reminding us that we are closely woven together as family.” In Family Tree, Marian’s kiln-formed glass tree is displayed over the intricate pattern of Barbara’s handwoven fabric.

The pair has also created work in celebration of a recent holiday that spotlights each of their mediums while complementing one with the other.

“The field of Poppies, honoring Memorial Day and those we have lost, is a serene linen background with joyful glass flowers,” says Marian.

Other collaborations include resident encaustic artist Roxanne Russo and her husband and woodworker Gregg Russo. Her intricate layers of melted wax combine with wood to create a four-piece abstract arrangement.

Alongside the many artist collaborations showcased in Artistic Alchemy, pieces crafted by individuals will be present. Tom D. Sims, a fine arts woodworker and nine-year member of Number 7 Arts, will feature some of his creations inspired by architectural influences of the past. “My woodcraft draws heavily from the Arts and Crafts movement, specifically the Greene and Greene Brothers and from James Krenov,” says the artist. “All of my projects focus first on the design, then the selection of woods.” Sims will feature an Arts and Crafts-style clock in this spring Members Show.

Number 7 Arts looks forward to showcasing its gallery and members’ works through Artistic Alchemy as it celebrates 25 years of bringing artists together in 2024.

Number 7 Arts is located at 2 West Main Street in downtown Brevard. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12–4p.m. For more information, call 828.883.2294 or visit Number7Arts.org. Hannah Van Vlack is a senior at Western Carolina University studying Writing and Editing in Professional Environments and Music.